Baton Rouge breweries and a new distillery are gunning to be your favorite spot

Southern Craft Brewing Co., Tin Roof Brewing Co. and Cane Land Distilling Co. all have something important in common, and it’s not just that they make popular brews and booze.

From the ingredients they use in their products to the events they host for area organizations and charities, “going local” is an integral part of everything these companies do.

And while breweries and distilleries pull in plenty of tourists to learn how the booze gets made, these businesses also want to attract repeat visits from a local clientele that might otherwise spend happy hour at a restaurant or bar more on the beaten path.

We asked them about their strategies to support local and become a hangout.

SOUTHERN CRAFT BREWING CO.

Open for a little more than a year, Southern Craft has already incorporated a wide variety of events to bring in craft beer drinkers. The brewery’s location in a warehouse off Airline Highway means it isn’t in a high-visibility area. But local organizations, including Yoglates II and The Overpass Merchant, often tap Southern Craft to be involved with or host events. The brewery has recently collaborated with Baton Rouge Distilling to use unfermented Red Stick Rye beer to make a new batch of whiskey. socraftbeer.com

“This is our community, and this is where we plan to be for a long time. We want to make sure that we have that connection with all the people around here, because they support us and enjoy our beers.”

—owner Joe Picou

TIN ROOF BREWING CO.

A somewhat out-of-the-way attraction when it opened in 2010, Tin Roof is now in the center of a major revitalization effort along Nicholson Drive. Another boon: the tap room that opened up in 2014, giving residents a reason to pop in for an after-work drink. But the Tin Roof team still hosts regular events that attract large crowds, from food truck roundups and yoga sessions to science fairs and church group socials. tinroofbeer.com

“Craft beer is one of those strange businesses, where [the target market] is so diverse. I think the events that we host and the people that we see here show that. … We want to be a place to bring people together and let you do whatever you want to do.”

—owner William McGehee

CANE LAND DISTILLING CO.

Although it just opened earlier this summer, Cane Land is already adding a community involvement strategy. Located on the edge of downtown, the distillery is building its roster of weekly tiki nights, cocktail classes and social hours, as well as a fundraiser later this year. Plus, its adjoining courtyard has become an inviting spot for locals to chill out.

canelanddistilling.com

“We have our distribution, which is putting our spirits out to the outside world. And we have our tasting room and tours, which helps with the tourist trade and the downtown people. But then we have our local market that we want to come and feel like [Cane Land] is a place to come hang out, work on your computer in the afternoon and have a nice, cold daiquiri on a hot summer day.”

—marketing and communications director Angie Ray

This article was originally published in the August 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.