This Baton Rouge-born restaurant chain is expanding

Piccadilly Restaurants, a cafeteria-style chain restaurant founded in Baton Rouge, has plans to open new locations in early 2025.

Piccadilly has six locations in the Capital Region and a total of 11 stores open in Louisiana. Piccadilly’s director of marketing, Callie Tucker, says the company plans on returning to the Gonzales market after closing its store there in 2023.

“We had a really strong response in Gonzales,” Tucker says. “We did not want to leave. Unfortunately, we did not own the land. It was a lease and they decided to not continue that contract with us. The decision was not ours, but we are actively looking for to-go locations in the Gonzales/Geismar area.”

Tucker says the company closed a location in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2023 also due to leasing issues but wants to expand in the city again with a special focus on takeout ordering. Outside of Louisiana, Piccadilly also plans to open new locations in Memphis, Atlanta and other existing markets.

Next year, the company plans to open more midsize locations that emphasize to-go ordering. The restaurants will still include dine-in seating, but the smaller shops allow Piccadilly to open more businesses in areas where space is limited, Tucker says. A majority of the takeout centric restaurants will have drive-thrus. The restaurant will also add more menu items. Tucker says the company hopes the drive-thru and takeout options will attract younger customers.

Piccadilly also has a new chief operating officer, whom the company will announce soon, Tucker says.

