LSU fans everywhere are celebrating “Bama Hate Week” as they count the minutes until Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff. And, for the first time since 2011, they’re getting to hate on the longtime LSU rival while the Tigers are at No. 1—and Bama’s at No. 2.

Ticket prices for the highly anticipated game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, have surged since LSU took the No. 1 spot—so much that the “get-in” price on Stubhub, which tracks the cheapest available tickets, was around $270 as of Thursday. The most expensive tickets available are near $2,000, with the average price of most tickets is weighing in at more than $400.

If you don’t have the big bucks to make it to the game—or don’t want to make that drive to Tuscaloosa—there are still plenty of spots in Baton Rouge to enjoy the game with fellow Tigers. Here are some local places you can watch LSU face Alabama while you yell at the TV, eat gameday grub, and drink away the excitement (or pain) of the game’s results.

Know of another Baton Rouge area spot hosting game-day events this Saturday? Let us know in the comments!

This gameday favorite just outside LSU’s North Gates is offering an array of drink specials for Saturday’s faceoff. Those include $10 double Crown shots, $10 double margaritas, $8.50 double screwdrivers, $10 Chimes Teas and $6.50 double mimosas.

The Velvet Cactus on Old Hammond Highway will serve both food and drink specials for the football showdown. If you’re there just for the margaritas, you can get the classic drink as a two-for-one deal. Or, if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, buying a Velvet Cactus tumbler cup will open up the deal for 50% off any drink. Customers can also enjoy bottomless queso as they watch the game.

The Electric Depot hot spot hosts the “game of the century” with food and drink specials all day and a game-day DJ who will play all the hits from the Golden Band from Tigerland. The venue will offer shot specials in addition to $15 domestic beer buckets and a $6 speciality drink called the “Dragon’s Eye.”

This Lee Drive Tex-Mex restaurant is one of many places for enjoying margaritas and queso while watching the Bama game. However, in addition to Caliente’s regular dining options, the restaurant offers free shots every time LSU scores.

This daiquiri joint on Burbank Drive is the perfect place for fans who know what they want: drinks and football—nothing else. During the game, Spanky’s customers can enjoy $4 double wells, $10 domestic beer buckets and $3 shots of Rumple Minze, Jameson, Jägermeister and fireball.

The Bulldog is a place for patrons to enjoy plenty of craft beers, a full bar and some mouthwatering bar food options. For Saturday’s game, customers can enjoy bucket and pitcher specials featuring Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

The bowling joint’s Watch Party offers $5 Crown, Patron and Grey Goose shots during pre-game noon-2 p.m. with $10 Sangria pitchers available all day. There will be complimentary food provided first come, first serve, and customers can participate in patio games or smoke from hookahs while hearing music from DJ Baby Urkel. Watch party tickets are $10.

The newest restaurant from the City Pork team is hosting a Beat Bama party Saturday. The restaurant will be serving a three-course prix fixe menu as part of our own partnered event, Taste of 225 Friendsgiving Week. After the game (when patrons are hopefully basking in victory), the Amber McMann Duo will play at 7 p.m.