Now’s the time to try your hand at Christmas cookies. From the whimsical and ornately decorated, to the minimalist and traditional, it’s a chance to let your creativity shine with a sugary treat. It can also be a little intimidating for those not used to cookie decorating.

To learn how to achieve cookie baking results synonymous with a Great British Bake Off winner, inRegister sought out some helpful tips and tricks from three local baking pros, gleaning how they perfect the skill of the eye-catching cookie.

