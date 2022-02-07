Baton Rouge artisan bakers share some of their all-time favorite creations

—Owner Sarah Gardner

Coconut Croissants

by Maru Bread Co.

“These twice-baked coconut croissants are really flaky and crunchy, which I love. My daughter likes these even though she’s not a big fan of coconut!”

—Owner Moeko Glynn

Birthday Tart

by Dream Tarts

Layers of almond pastry crust filled with homemade lemon curd; fresh berry with mixed berry jam; and classic vanilla enveloped in a fluffy whipped cream cheese

“Baking is a form of self expression for me. Baking makes me feel better! I love challenging myself to create something beautiful from simple ingredients. Knowing that my tart cakes are being shared and bringing loved ones together is the best part about running my small business.”

—Owner Misbah Ullah

Vegan Mixed Berry Cheesecake

by Plant-based Sweets by Lotus

House-made graham cracker crust and soy-free cheesecake filling topped with locally sourced organic berries and berry sauce

“This was my mother’s favorite dessert. She passed away in 2003, so every time I create it I feel like it’s an ode to her. When I met my husband (co-owner Allen Howard), one of his favorite desserts is cheesecake, too, so to be able to create it vegan is very special.”

—Co-owner Maria Howard

Louisiana Citrus Cake

by Rosch Bakehaus

Meyer lemon pudding cake, Meyer lemon curd, satsuma preserves, mascarpone whip and salted honey sage buttercream

“I love making things that bring people joy and are a part of their special celebrations. I think the care that goes into well-crafted, handmade things comes through and can give greater meaning to the using and consuming of them. And when all the fruit and flowers and herbs come from gardens in the neighborhood, it becomes a celebration of place and of season as well, which is even more special.”

—Owner Melodie Reay

Rosemary Sourdough Bread

by Tout va bien boulangerie

With fresh rosemary from the garden

“This loaf is a crowd favorite and is one of the six flavors of sourdough bread offered at Tout va bien. Our small batch breads are made with minimal and high quality ingredients that are full of nutrition and flavor.”

—Co-owners Hugo and Cat Théfenne

LSU Tart Cake

by Yashi Baked

Almond cookie with a whipped frosting and berry filling

“It brings me so much joy to bake these macarons and tart cakes and make someone’s day more special. I love to see the smile on my clients’ faces when they see how simple ingredients can create something so delicious and beautiful!

—Owner Yasmeen Masarath

This article was originally published in the February 2022 issue of 225 magazine.

