The cheer of the holidays is evident in Baton Rouge as lights and decorations begin to illuminate houses, businesses and parks. But the holiday spirit truly shows itself in the way the community comes together for the season.

Local arts markets reflect that seasonal bliss with holiday-specific editions in December, allowing Baton Rouge vendors to sell their art, jewelry and other uniquely crafted gifts. Here is a list of some of those holiday arts market events that add a little merriness to the shopping season.

Usually held the first Saturday of the month in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market, the Arts Council’s regular arts market expands to each Saturday in December leading up to Christmas, with arts vendors posted up on Fifth Street downtown Dec. 7, 14 and 21. On Dec. 21, the Arts Council will host an additional arts market at the Arc Baton Rouge on 12616 Jefferson Highway.

With local vendors ranging from painters to glass blowers, shoppers can find just about anything hand-crafted, including pottery, jewelry, metal sculptures, wood carvings, mosaics and more.

On Dec. 14, the holiday edition of this popular monthly Mid City soiree hosts more than 70 local makers, food, live music and more. Guests can enjoy warm beverages to combat the (hopefully) cold weather while they shop for gifts for their loved ones. There will also be a pop-up bar and seating around the corner at the new bar Pelican to Mars next to Pink Elephant Antiques.

The holiday edition of Mid City Maker’s Market is at 541 S. Eugene St.

On Dec. 6, Rum House hosts its Holiday Art Market. Guests can sip and shop while enjoying $5 select wines, $6 hot buttered rum, $5 hot apple cider and more. Live music will add a lively presence to the atmosphere as local vendors set up shop around the restaurant.

Rum House is at 2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

Helen Brett Holiday Market (formerly Baton Rouge Jewelry & Merchandise Show) showcases a wide range of jewelry, apparel, gifts, accessories, home decor, cosmetics and more. The Southern-style market made its debut in 2005 and has attracted more than 10,000 buyers and hosted 475-plus booths in its time.The Helen Brett Holiday Market will be held Dec. 13-15 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, with vendors like the I Am Brand and Golden Babe.

The Helen Brett Holiday Market is at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on 9039 South St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.

Join the Agape’s Family Christmas Market, where the whole family can shop local makers and vendors as well as a Children’s Market for young shoppers. You can expect pictures with Santa, raffle items and much more.

The Hope Shop will be on hand selling fair trade and handmade goods curated from around the world that are impacting communities to rise above poverty. Nomad’s Creek, a handcrafted soap business led by local vendor Aubrie Juneau, will also have a stand at the market.

Agape’s Family Christmas Market is at 17240 Perkins Road.