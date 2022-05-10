Here’s where you can shop for cigars in Baton Rouge

Habana Port Cigar Merchants buys cigars directly from the manufacturer. Each of the cigars has its own flavor profile, with Dominican cigars traditionally having a mild profile and Nicaraguan cigars having a full-bodied and intricate profile. “Cigars are kind of like wine,” says Molina. “It’s hard to generalize the characteristics of these blends just from the country. There’s specific regions and valleys within each of these countries.”

Over on Highland Road, Cigar Den also pays homage to the process behind cigar-making, through the portraits of tobacco rows on a farm and a woman carefully rolling cigars on the wall. In the back of the shop is a spacious cigar lounge, featuring flat-screen televisions and rows of leather sofa chairs.

Unique cigar brands sit on the shelves of Cigar Den’s humidor, which is tucked in the corner of the shop. The most distinctive brand Cigar Den offers is Stolen Throne Cigars, which are rolled in Nicaragua and range from medium-strength to strong flavor profiles. The shop’s best-selling cigar brands include Nicaraguan brands like Tabernacle and Honduran brands like the Bolcock Brothers. Finding a cigar that fits your preferred flavor profile is like finding “food with a flavor that fits your palate,” owner Ricky Thibodeaux says.

Thibodeaux views smoking cigars as a time to unwind and converse with one another.

“It’s a time where you can sit back, and if you choose to, just relax and smoke it on your own,” Thibodeaux says. “There’s always somebody else in a cigar shop that you can have a good conversation with, either talking about sports, grandkids or just this beautiful world we live in.”

Other Cigar Shops to Try

Don Juan Cigar Co.

7539 Corporate Blvd # 170

Whether you want to learn more about the world of cigars or you’re just looking for a place to sit back and relax, this cigar shop is the spot to do so, with their selection of cigars, small humidors and bulk pipe tobacco, as well as their separate bar next door, featuring whiskeys, cocktails and more.

Churchill’s

2561 Citiplace Court

If you’re looking for a place to unwind, this lounge not only offers live music nights and premium cigars, but also a wide selection of premium whiskeys, cocktails and wines to choose from.

Stogies Cocktail and Cigar Lounge

30614 La. Hwy. 16

This new cocktail and cigar shop in Denham Springs offers cigars to pair with their daiquiris, cocktails and more classic drinks for everyone to enjoy.

