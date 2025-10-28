Cozy up with seasonal fall drinks around the Capital Region

‘Tis the season for cozy coffees, spiced sips and warm teas.

In this age, we hail the ever-reigning champion of fall drinks: the beloved pumpkin spice latte. But while it might be a fan favorite, it isn’t the only autumn-themed beverage available to Baton Rougeans. Here are a few fall-centric drinks on local seasonal menus that will make you feel positively autumnal.

What other Capital Region fall bevs are getting you in the spirit? Tell us about it at [email protected].

Pear-fect Autumn Spritz, Copper and Chai Mule, and Bananas Fall-ster Martini from SoLou

2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

SoLou has stepped up the seasonal cocktail game with these three stars. The sparkling Pear-fect Autumn Spritz is concocted with a house-made pear syrup, gin, Campari and prosecco. Served in a mule mug, the Copper and Chai Mule is topped with two cinnamon sticks. Edible garnishes are just so chic, no? The drink within is made with chai tea, vanilla vodka, orange and ginger beer. Finishing off the collection is a mixture of rum, banana, butterscotch and white chocolate rimmed with cinnamon and sugar—a drink known as the Bananas Fall-ster Martini.

Pumpkin De Crema from City Roots Coffee Bar

1509 Government St.

Like a sister to the popular PSL, this drink is a layered dream with three defined tiers of pumpkin pie, cold brew and vanilla sweet cream. A dash of cinnamon on top is the finishing touch. After all, who can taste cinnamon and not think of fall?

Butter Beer Fizz from Brew Ha-Ha!

711 Jefferson Highway

This time of year seems to be best for rewatching the Harry Potter movies, and this drink might be the perfect way to fulfill that fantasy of visiting the Three Broomsticks as a witch or wizard. Made of Dr. Pepper, butter rum, vanilla and salted caramel cold foam, this caffeinated pick-me-up is something you might find at Hogwarts.

Government Street Apple and Witch on a Mule from Mid City Beer Garden

3808 Government St.

Who says you can’t celebrate fall with a beer? The Government Street Apple from Mid City Beer Garden is made with tequila, apple butter and dry cider, plus sweet and cinnamon-y Chila. If you’re not feeling like a smooth and creamy drink, try the Witch on a Mule—it’s crafted with spiced rum, pumpkin purée and ginger beer to make for a unique twist on a classic mule.

Spice Girl from Rêve Coffee Lab

8211 Village Plaza Court

If you can’t get enough of the pumpkin spice latte, try Rêve’s version with elevated fall flavors. The Spice Girl is a pumpkin pie latte featuring warm spices, pecan bitters and crushed roasted pecans. It’s a cozy classic to celebrate fall.

Fall Flight from Pura Vida Coffee Bar

4005 Nicholson Drive

Why pick one when you can try them all? Pura Vida’s got you. Taste test the coffee bar’s fall flavors in one flight. Sip your way through classic, pumpkin spice, toasted marshmallow and salted caramel. Check out both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of this tasting board to get the full range of the season in a cup—or four.