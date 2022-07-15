Barracuda Taco coming to Baton Rouge this fall

New Orleans restaurant Barracuda Taco will open a location on the corner of Government Street near Baton Rouge High School this fall, according to permits filed with East Baton Rouge Parish and job listings posted by the restaurant.

The location, in the former Garden District Barbecue space, will mark Barracuda’s third operation. Founded in 2019, the restaurant is the creation of chef and owner Brett Jones, formerly of Dinner Lab.

The Advocate reports that the location will feature similar fare as its two New Orleans locations, and guests will be seated in the taco stand’s outdoor courtyard.

