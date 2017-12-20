As 225 Dine’s resident baker, this is truly the most wonderful time of the year to me. Every day is a different excuse or opportunity to whip something up and throw it in the oven. So, from my kitchen to yours, here’s the recipe I came up with for this year’s festivities, plus several more from blogs I trust. Get your holiday bake on.

Pistachio Chai Christmas Wreaths

I’m always on the hunt for new recipes and ideas to inspire me, especially when it comes to a bake as tried and true as Christmas cookies. So when I saw these gorgeous shortbread cookies on Constellation Inspiration’s Instagram, I was instantly hit with an idea for my own take—something sugar-cookie based, with notes of cinnamon and chai. They’re warming, they look classy, and they’re sure to impress at your Christmas party.

For the cookies:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons loose chai tea (about 1 1/2 teabag)

For the topping:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-3 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Roasted shelled pistachios, crushed

To make the cookies:

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter and sugar together in a medium bowl on low to medium speed for about a minute or two.

2. Add the egg and vanilla extract and slowly mix.

3. Slowly incorporate the flour, mixing with your hands to help the dough come together.

4. Add the loose tea and work into the dough until evenly distributed. Don’t overwork the dough. Chill in a refrigerator for 20 minutes.

5. Roll out the dough to about 1/4-inch thickness on a surface dusted with powdered sugar and cut out with circle cutters.

6. Transfer to a thick-bottomed cookie sheet lined with parchment paper or Silpat. Bake for about 12 minutes or until the bottoms are just slightly browned. These cookies are thin and dry, so overbaking will make them too brittle.

To make the topping:

1. Sift the powdered sugar and cinnamon in a bowl.

2. Add 1 tablespoon of corn syrup and 1 tablespoon of milk at first, stirring to bring together. Add the second tablespoon of corn syrup. Continue adding the milk until the desired consistency is reached. You want a slightly runny toothpaste texture.

3. Incorporate the vanilla.

4. Once the cookies have completely cooled, ice with a small offset spatula or knife. Before allowing to set, garnish one side with crushed pistachios (optional: add white sanding sugar for a snowy look). Allow them to set on the countertop for at least an hour.

60 more ideas for unique holiday cookies

