OK, step one is done. But how do you get that little paper off the cloves of garlic?!?!

First it was the “bowl trick,” then came microwaving garlic cloves to make them easier to peel. This week brought the latest garlic hack, with even Chrissy Teigen endorsing it on Twitter.

The trick: a pairing knife and a little bit of finagling releases cloves from a head of garlic with ease. Just like that! How did we not think of this?

Well, not so fast. As Eater points out, the viral video sent many a home chef giving it a try with mixed results. Some ended with a mix of whole and broken cloves, others just butchered the whole head of garlic. The moral, Eater says, is that some kitchen tasks are always going to be a pain, and we just have to accept them as part of the slow-and-steady art of cooking.

Read on for the full story, and tell us your garlic-peeling methods in the comments!