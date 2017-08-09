Fried Green Tomatoes topped with Gulf shrimp and remoulade and the Gumbo Ya-Ya at Eliza. Photo by Collin Richie

Eliza opened late last year and seems to have grown a following mostly by word of mouth. Owners Russell and Sally Davis put their focus on contemporary Creole cuisine and a well-curated bar program, helping the small restaurant quickly grow from a neighborhood favorite to a citywide crowd-pleaser.

As we pulled into the shopping center where this under-the-radar restaurant is located, we noticed the storefront with its classic bistro awnings, lighting and café tables. Entering the airy space, we soon forgot we were in a strip mall.

Shortly after we were seated, our friendly server asked if we were newbies. He then launched into the story of the husband-and-wife owners, highlighting their stints at Commander’s Palace. He expounded on the menu, noting that all fish is Louisiana-caught and brought in fresh daily. His enthusiasm for the restaurant and the food was contagious.

Read on for our secret reviewer’s full review on everything from the Fried Green Tomatoes appetizer to the Grilled Gulf Fish entree and the housemade Strawberry Shortcake for dessert.