If you couldn’t tell by the yellow trash cans overflowing with solo cups and beer cans at tailgates, LSU fans love a good beer. But until this August, they were only able to drink in restricted areas of the stadium.

This May, that all changed when the Southeastern Conference lifted the ban on in-stadium alcohol sales. Now, individual colleges can determine whether they want to serve beer and wine at athletic events.

Effective Aug. 1, LSU fans ages 21 and older with valid IDs will be able to purchase beer and wine at Tiger Stadium concession stands. Alcohol sales will be authorized in all areas except the student section.

Read on for the full story and interview with Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Munson about the changes, as seen in 225‘s August issue’s “Tiger Pride” section.