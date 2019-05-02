A new Asian-inspired dessert shop called Sweet Society is coming to the Electric Depot mixed-use development this summer.

The shop will serve taiyaki—a Japanese soft-serve ice cream treat inside a fish-shaped waffle cone—with a rotation of flavors, including matcha, ube (purple yam) and black sesame paired with fillings like red bean and custard. Also on the menu will be Bingsu, a Korean shaved-ice dessert with sweet toppings like fresh fruit, mochi bites or whipped cream.

It’s the brainchild of Karen Vong and Patrick Wong, who tell Daily Report they were inspired by the “colorful and intricate” desserts they saw and tasted during their travels to Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand.

“Through our travels, we’ve seen Asian desserts really growing in bigger cities, but it is still relatively unknown territory in south Louisiana,” Vong says in a prepared statement. “It is exciting to bring something seen on social media in other cities back home to Baton Rouge.”

Read on for the full story from Daily Report.