Walking into Sweet Society is like a mini trip to Japan.

Next to the entrance, there is an enticing, colorful wall of Asian snacks like Pocky sticks, shrimp chips, wasabi-flavored peas and Japanese gummies. The seating area is a lively lounge spot with K-pop music videos playing overhead and a wall of Maneki-neko, the waving cat figurines meant to bring good luck. There’s no place like it in Baton Rouge.

After almost two years in the making, Sweet Society opened its doors at Electric Depot on Aug. 24. Co-owners Karen Vong and Patrick Wong were inspired by their travels to Japan, Vietnam and Thailand, and they wanted to bring some authentic flavors and culture to the Red Stick. Wong also plans to expand on that through Sweet Society’s sister company, Boru Ramen, a ramen shop scheduled to open within the same building at Electric Depot this year.

Every treat on the menu looks like it was crafted to be photographed. From taiyaki (fish-shaped waffle cones stuffed with ice cream) to tri-colored lemonade drinks, your eyes get to enjoy the menu items just as much as your tastebuds.

Sweet Society also sells tea drinks, bingsu (Korean shaved ice) and taiyaki pockets (fish-shaped cakes filled with custard, sweetened red bean paste, nutella or cheese).

The flavors are endless. Customers can top ice cream flavors like ube (purple yam) and milk with anything from fruity pebbles to coconut flakes. Want to try something a little lighter than the taiyaki ice cream? Order the bingsu. The milky shaved ice comes in strawberry, mango, Oreo and fruity pebbles and makes for the perfect summertime snack.

The frozen treats aren’t the only thing that will keep you cool this summer. The dessert shop sells refreshing and vibrant drinks like fresh fruit green tea, grapefruit green tea, peach black tea, Strawberry Cosmic Lemonade and Thai tea latte. The Strawberry Cosmic Lemonade is made with lemonade, butterfly pea tea and fresh strawberries to give it an ombre, tri-colored effect.

The whole experience takes your palate on an international tour—without even leaving town.

Sweet Society is in Electric Depot at 1509 Government St.