Ascension Parish sees restaurant growth as Baton Rouge businesses expand into the area

We ask ourselves often at 225: What is the next up-and-coming part of town? Don’t overlook the Prairieville/Dutchtown corridor. Ascension Parish has been Louisiana’s fastest-growing parish for years.

Many Baton Rouge-based restaurants are expanding into the surrounding area, with restaurants like Jabby’s Pizza and Kolache Kitchen recently announcing plans for Ascension locations.

Read more on the accelerating trend in a story from a Jan. 15 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.