Ain’t no party like a Baton Rouge crawfish boil, because the smell of a Baton Rouge crawfish boil will linger on your hands for a week.

We use them to celebrate everything from Good Friday to graduations, to spice up a Saturday night in the spring, to get to know our neighbors and get food-drunk with our families. We’re addicts, and the only way to get our fix is more of that hot, steamy red crawfish. We don’t care that our noses are running and our lips are burning; we just want more.

Sure, places around town like the former Sammy’s Grill and LA Boilers are beloved for their boils, but there’s nothing quite like hosting your own. We took a shift at the paddle with Lars Carlsen, local freelance boilmaster and go-to boiler for the LSU football team (he told us he’s still Odell Beckham Jr.’s favorite) to find out the secrets to the best-ever crawfish boil.

Read on for the full story, which originally appeared in the April 2017 edition of 225.