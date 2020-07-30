The August issue of 225 started hitting newsstands yesterday, but we want to give one last hurrah for the Best of 225 Award winners, runners up and nominees.

The reader-chosen 2020 Best of 225 Award winners and nominees represent your longtime favorites, your rising stars, YOUR picks for the best our city has to offer. You can find them all in our July issue of 225, on digital newsstands (linked below) and our website.

This year marks our 15th edition of the awards—which also means 15 years of answering questions on how the heck the awards and categories are determined, anyway. We’ve worked hard over the years to be transparent about the process, but we know many of you still have pressing questions. Local food personality Jay Ducote has been digging into some of these questions all month on his Talk 107.3 FM radio show, and he’s asked us on the show this afternoon for a behind-the-scenes look.

Up for discussion: How do we ensure the voting process is fair? Which categories have repeat winners year after year? Why are some categories defined as “local,” and some aren’t? Tune into the show Thursday, June 30, at 4:30 p.m. for a conversation with Publisher Julio Melara and Editor Jennifer Tormo exploring all the answers.