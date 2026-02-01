Breaking down a date-night setup at downtown’s The Little Village as it gears up for a popular patron holiday

On Saturday, Feb. 14, couples will flock to local restaurants in pursuit of a dreamy, romantic meal. Over tasty plates and glasses of wine, they’ll celebrate love on the love-iest of days, bringing in even more business on what’s already a popular day of the week for many Capital Region eateries.

Hugh Freeze, owner and operator of The Little Village, expects to see his fair share of lovers at his restaurant’s two locations. Though many locals land at The Little Village for celebrations year round, he says Valentine’s Day is one of the busier times, rivaled by graduation season, New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve. While those other events bring the restaurant big parties, V-Day sees duos filling the majority of the books.

“It’s busy, but it’s a little bit different kind of busy,” Freeze says. “[The restaurant] is full of people who are there to celebrate one another and their relationship and sit there. So it’s a little bit more of an intimate vibe than like a friends and family gathering vibe.”

With reservations filling up back in January and Mardi Gras weekend overlapping with Valentine’s, Freeze says some couples may be having their dinners either a few days before or after Feb. 14 this year. Regardless of when they come in to have their special date night, Freeze and his team are prepped and ready to give an unforgettable dinner experience and maybe even create a new tradition for lovebirds. The restaurant’s full menu will be available to order, along with a steak special available for the occasion. Freeze says he and his team have tried limited, speciality menus for the holiday, but the patrons have voiced that they really just want to order The Little Village’s Italian plates and other staple dishes.

“Instead of trying to come up with something that is not The Little Village, we really just focus on executing what we do have and what people have come to know us for to ensure that everyone that comes in has a really memorable quality experience with great food,” he says.

By the time you read this story, it may be too late to claim a table at The Little Village on Valentine’s Day. For the future, Freeze recommends calling the restaurant right after the new year or even earlier to secure a spot.

But even if you don’t dine in on or around Valentine’s, Freeze and his team welcome patrons for other celebratory meals or just-because feasts.

The 225 team visited The Little Village downtown to get a peek at what a couple might experience for date night.

This article was originally published in the February 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.