A worker at Ambrosia Bakery puts the finishing touches on one of its popular king cakes. Photo by Kristin Selle

King cake season is upon us, and that means south Louisiana bakeries are kicking production into high gear. At The Ambrosia Bakery on Siegen Lane, that means nearly doubling its baking staff during Mardi Gras.

Ambrosia Bakery sells king cakes with around 19 different fillings and in three different sizes. The team behind Ambrosia has also trademarked its popular Zulu King Cake, which began after a request for a signature king cake from the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club in New Orleans more than a decade ago.

225 Dine sat down with co-owner Felix Sherman Jr. to talk about how the bakery preps for the season.

Read on for the full story, which originally ran in the Jan. 28, 2020, edition of 225 Dine.