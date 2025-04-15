Aldi to open first Livingston Parish location

Grocery retailer Aldi has plans to open its first Livingston Parish location.

The company bought the lease of the former Big Lots space in the Spring Park Plaza shopping center on Range Avenue, according to Charlie Colvin of Momentum Commercial Real Estate who represents the property’s landlord.

“It was under lease, and as part of the Big Lots bankruptcy, they put a bunch of leases up for auction and tenants or other interested parties could bid on those,” Colvin says.

Aldi has submitted a building permit application to transform the 27,094-square-foot retail space into a full-service supermarket. Denham Springs Planning & Development is currently reviewing the plan.

The location would add to Aldi’s growing footprint in Louisiana.

The grocery chain has 19 stores in the state, including five in the Capital Region. according to its website. The existing locations are at Cortana Place near the Amazon fulfillment center, O’Neal Lane, North Rieger Road near Interstate 10 and Siegen, Settlement Boulevard near Central, and Airline Highway in Prairieville.

More Louisiana stores are expected to open as part of an aggressive multiyear expansion plan. In August, Aldi acquired Florida-based Southeastern Grocers Inc. and its 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

