In 2024, social media food critic Keith Lee gave Baton Rouge acai and smoothie shop Dr. FeelGood a positive review on TikTok that gained over 2 million views.

Less than a year later, the small, woman-owned acai, smoothie and CBD shop is opening its second location next month on Highland Road. Heather Smith, owner of Dr. FeelGood Organic Wellness, says the Highland Road location was initially supposed to be her first storefront. Due to plumbing issues, she instead opened in the former Cupcake Junkie space on Coursey Boulevard.

Since opening the wellness shop in April 2024 and receiving a public stamp of approval from Lee two months later, Smith sees an average of 80 to 100 customers daily. Her sales doubled for two weeks after Lee reviewed the shop. Since then, sales have steadied, but Smith says she still has a lot of repeat customers and new visitors who have seen the social media review.

Smith says she wanted to expand closer to Prairieville, where many of her customers travel from. The new location will be at 19970 Highland Road, in the same shopping center as Albertsons and Planet Fitness. The second shop will serve all of the menu favorites except CBD.

Dr. FeelGood originally opened as a CBD shop in 2020 a few doors down from the Coursey Boulevard store. Smith closed it in 2023 due to ever-changing CBD and hemp laws. She pivoted to the acai, smoothie and CBD concept in 2024 when she reopened as a wellness shop.

Smith plans to continue growing Dr. FeelGood, considering Lafayette and Texas as future shop locations.

