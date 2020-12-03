This has become one of our recipe writer Tracey Koch’s holiday favorites.

Imagine all the elements of a savory cheese board rolled into one delicious cake. That’s the gist of her recipe for Camembert Cheesecake with Roasted Garlic Jam and Bacon.

The crust is crunchy and buttery, while the filling is creamy, rich and savory. The combination of sweet and spicy from the roasted garlic jam on top makes for a delicious combination of flavors. Adding just a little extra texture and saltiness: crispy bacon crumbles. Overall, this is a great appetizer that can be made a day or two in advance and then served at room temperature. It’s elegant but still a cinch to pull off.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a December 2019 edition of 225.