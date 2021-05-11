’80s night, premium bourbon and more food and drink events in Baton Rouge this week

Find more information here . Sugarfield Spirits is at 481 W. Eastbank St. in Gonzales.

The bourbon is a premium barrel pick and will be released Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m during the release party.

Support The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Mississippi/Louisiana Chapter, by pre-ordering a bottle of bourbon from the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge and Sugarfield Spirits.

Head to the The Oasis to indulge in burgers and tacos and watch a Louisiana favorite, The Chase Tyler Band. The free event begins at 8 p.m. Friday, May 14.

Find more information here. The Oasis is at 7477 Burbank Drive.

Saturday is ’80s night at Red Stick Social

It’s the best kind of party at Red Stick Social: an ’80s party! Cover band Werewolf will be performing tunes from the decade for the ticketed event Saturday, May 15. Don’t forget your ’80s costume! Boogie the night away with your closest friends.

Find tickets and more information on here. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Celebrate American Craft Beer Week at Rally Cap

Head to Rally Cap Brewing Company on Saturday, May 15, starting at 2 p.m. to celebrate American Craft Beer Week. The brewery will be serving up special beer selections and hosting Smoke and Boil for some delicious crawfish and barbecue.

Find more information here. Rally Cap is at 11212 Pennywood Ave.

Check out live music and grab some ‘cue at Tin Roof

On Saturday, May 15, starting at noon, Tin Roof is hosting a pop-up from Oak & Smoke BBQ on its lawn. Lafayette band Groove Grove will perform on the patio starting at 1 p.m. As for the beers, Tin Roof is offering up a draft-only dark Mexican lager as the first beer of its “Lager Around the World” series.

Find out more here. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.