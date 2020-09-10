In Louisiana, businesses don’t serve snow cones, they sell snoballs. All summer long, snoball stands open up shop all over town to satisfy locals’ sweet tooth and keep them cool. Every stand has its own special qualities. Whether it’s a long list of flavors, unique toppings or the texture of the finely shaved ice, local snoball stands don’t take their craft lightly. And neither do the customers.

At Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs, a Baton Rouge snoball stand that stays open year-round, customers can invent their own creations. If the owner likes it, the snoball gets the chance to be added to the Customer Creations menu and be named after the creator.

Summer isn’t over yet, which means snoball season is still in full effect. Why not try kicking things up a notch and try something different with your snoball? Here are a few fun ways to elevate your next order.

1. For a creamy taste: Top it with condensed milk.

2. For a complete dessert: Add cheesecake.

3. For a tastebud adventure: Mix multiple syrup flavors.

4. For a fancy snoball with a tropical feel: Get it in a pineapple.

5. For the best of both worlds: Add ice cream.

6. For added sweetness: Top it with caramel or chocolate sauce.

7. For those who like tart sweets: Make it sour.

8. For a perfect finish: Add whipped cream.

What’s your favorite way to make your snoball special? Tell us in the comments!