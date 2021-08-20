×
8 unique ways to enjoy a snoball during all this heat

  • By Cynthea Corfah @lacedincyn
  • Photography by Ariana Allison

Baton Rouge might face a heat wave today and tomorrow. Sounds like a good time to treat yourself to a snoball.

Snoball stands around town draw long lines all summer long. Every stand has its own special qualities. Whether it’s a long list of flavors, unique toppings or the texture of the finely shaved ice, local snoball stands don’t take their craft lightly. And neither do the customers. At Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs, a Baton Rouge snoball stand that stays open year-round, customers can invent their own creations. If the owner likes it, the snoball gets the chance to be added to the Customer Creations menu and be named after the creator.

Why not try kicking things up a notch and try something different with your snoball? Here are a few fun ways to elevate your next order.

1. For a creamy taste: Top it with condensed milk.

Strawberry cheesecake snoball topped with plain cheesecake at Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs

2. For a complete dessert: Add cheesecake.

 

3. For a tastebud adventure: Mix multiple syrup flavors.

“The Meg”, a customer creation where the customer can pick their own flavors and the snoball is served in a pineapple and topped with candy at Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs

4. For a fancy snoball with a tropical feel: Get it in a pineapple. 

 

5. For the best of both worlds: Add ice cream.

 

6. For added sweetness: Top it with caramel or chocolate sauce.

 

7. For those who like tart sweets: Make it sour. 

Key Lime Pie Cheesecake snoball topped with key lime cheesecake pieces, graham crackers and whipped cream at Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs

8. For a perfect finish: Add whipped cream.

This story was originally published in a Sept. 2020 edition of 225 Dine.


