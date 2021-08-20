8 unique ways to enjoy a snoball during all this heat

Baton Rouge might face a heat wave today and tomorrow. Sounds like a good time to treat yourself to a snoball.

Snoball stands around town draw long lines all summer long. Every stand has its own special qualities. Whether it’s a long list of flavors, unique toppings or the texture of the finely shaved ice, local snoball stands don’t take their craft lightly. And neither do the customers. At Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs, a Baton Rouge snoball stand that stays open year-round, customers can invent their own creations. If the owner likes it, the snoball gets the chance to be added to the Customer Creations menu and be named after the creator.

Why not try kicking things up a notch and try something different with your snoball? Here are a few fun ways to elevate your next order.