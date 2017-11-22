Mac and Cheese by the Original Dish. Photo from @theoriginaldish on Instagram

Haven’t found that perfect recipe for Thanksgiving yet? Look, we’re not here to judge. You came to the right place.

We’ve rounded up a few recipes from our favorite recipe food on Instagram to get you through crunch time. One of these sides or desserts is sure to please your crowd. And if these images are any indication, you know they’ll turn out Insta-worthy, too.

You know what to do—double tap these images to save the recipes for your biggest cooking day of the year.

This sweet and savory side should only take an hour or so to throw together, with most of that spent in the oven. A low-effort, high-reward dish.

For a departure from the same old candied yams, try this decadent bake.



Don’t let the name freak you out—the squash is for presentation, and optional, so you don’t have to worry about your relatives fighting you for messing with the sanctity of mac and cheese. This is just straight-up great cheesy goodness.

I trust Brown Eyed Baker’s recipes with my life. I would follow her into Mordor. So trust that this really will be the best mashed potatoes recipe.

For tables in need of different dietary options, try this vegan-friendly stuffing.

Vegetarian #thanksgiving side inspiration and a #vegan, #glutenfree cornbread + wild rice stuffing, up now on BkS. (My secret for flavorful vegetarian Thanksgiving dishes is a super rich homemade vegetable broth.) #mirassou #sponsored A post shared by Elizabeth Stark (@brooklynsupper) on Nov 21, 2017 at 4:52am PST

If you have a little extra time and patience on your hands, try a simple apple pie with a decorative crust like this one. Just be prepared to babysit it in the oven to ensure the edges don’t burn.

Bonus points for a local recipe blogger. BR’s own Leigh Ann Chatagnier brings us this easy and delightful fall salad for some refreshing green in your heavy Turkey Day spread.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Try Bon Appetit‘s 27 Best Thanksgiving Recipes.