Haven’t found that perfect recipe for Thanksgiving yet? Look, we’re not here to judge. You came to the right place.
We’ve rounded up a few recipes from our favorite recipe food on Instagram to get you through crunch time. One of these sides or desserts is sure to please your crowd. And if these images are any indication, you know they’ll turn out Insta-worthy, too.
You know what to do—double tap these images to save the recipes for your biggest cooking day of the year.
1. Apple-Herb Stuffing from Smitten Kitchen
This sweet and savory side should only take an hour or so to throw together, with most of that spent in the oven. A low-effort, high-reward dish.
Recording a radio show (update: NPR’s All Things Considered in the 4-5pm hour today) this morning and I want to hear all of your opinions, popular and other, about Thanksgiving stuffing/dressing. What does everyone get wrong/right? What ingredients are unacceptable, which are mandatory? I’ll go first: I’d choose it over turkey. I think it deserves a year-round, any-meal place at your table. [Link to Apple-Herb Stuffing For All Seasons on smittenkitchen.com in profile]
2. Cinnamon Streusel Swirled Maple Sweet Potato Casserole from Half Baked Harvest
For a departure from the same old candied yams, try this decadent bake.
Cinnamon. Streusel. Swirled. Maple. Sweet. Potato. Casserole. The BEST. If you love any form of sweet potato casserole, and you love cinnamon, you clearly need to make this recipe for your Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving!) You do 💛 Recipe is on the blog today. #feedfeed #foodandwine #f52grams #buzzfeast #thanksgiving
3. Baked Squash Mac & Cheese with Sage Breadcrumbs from The Original Dish
Don’t let the name freak you out—the squash is for presentation, and optional, so you don’t have to worry about your relatives fighting you for messing with the sanctity of mac and cheese. This is just straight-up great cheesy goodness.
This baked squash mac & cheese needs to make it to your Thanksgiving table! It’s loaded with sharp cheddar, fontina, plenty of herbs, salty prosciutto, and then topped with more cheese + sage breadcrumbs and baked until bubbling. The roasted squash bowls make it extra festive, or you can just serve it in a cast-iron skillet✨🍂 (recipe link in profile)
4. The Best Mashed Potatoes Recipe from Brown Eyed Baker
I trust Brown Eyed Baker’s recipes with my life. I would follow her into Mordor. So trust that this really will be the best mashed potatoes recipe.
These are seriously perfect mashed potatoes! 🙌🏻 A super simple technique makes all the difference – get wonderfully creamy mashed potatoes each and every time. My entire family’s favorite!! 💖⠀ .⠀ 👉🏻 Tap @thebrowneyedbaker for recipe link! ❤️⠀ .⠀ #f52grams #fwx #buzzfeast #eeeeeats #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #foodblogfeed #foodandwine #beautifulcuisines #bhgfood #marthafood #rslove #thekitchn #bareaders #huffposttaste #lifeandthyme #forkyeah #todayfood #yahoofood #foodforthought #gloobyfood #foodblogeats #eatingfortheinsta #eattheworld #recipe #instayum #onthetable #eater #mashedpotatoes #potatoes #thanksgivingdinner
5. Vegan Wild Rice and Cornbread Stuffing from Brooklyn Supper
For tables in need of different dietary options, try this vegan-friendly stuffing.
6. Classic Apple Pie by Elleventy
If you have a little extra time and patience on your hands, try a simple apple pie with a decorative crust like this one. Just be prepared to babysit it in the oven to ensure the edges don’t burn.
7. Apple, Kale, and Pomegranate Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette from My Diary of Us
Bonus points for a local recipe blogger. BR’s own Leigh Ann Chatagnier brings us this easy and delightful fall salad for some refreshing green in your heavy Turkey Day spread.
Because in the midst of sweet potato casserole and stuffing and mashed potatoes and pie…you might want a little green, I whipped up an Apple, Kale, and Pomegrante Salad with Spiced Apple Cider Vinaigrette on the blog today and oh yeah 👉it’s toddler approved.👈 #truth 🌿🍎✨(Get the recipe by clicking the link in my profile!) . . . . #thisisfall #thanksgiving #kaleyeah #glutenfree #healthyfood
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Try Bon Appetit‘s 27 Best Thanksgiving Recipes.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!