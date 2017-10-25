The 225 Dine team has a weakness for Halloween candy. The taste of it brings us back to being a kid, unwrapping Snickers and Starbursts till our hands were sticky and our stomachs were sick. No matter the years since we last trick-or-treated, no matter that our taste buds have matured, there will always be a place in our hearts (and stomachs) for that sweet, sweet Halloween candy.

With that said, here are seven candy-inspired treats from local dessert shops and restaurants that we’re absolutely drooling over this Halloween. Read ahead to find out the treat you should try based on your favorite candy.

Candy corn donut at Tiger Deaux-nuts

Starting Friday, Tiger Deaux-nuts will dish out donuts with candy corn filling, dipped in ganache and dotted with candy corn. Tiger Deaux-nuts melts candy corn into a simple syrup before whipping it into a dreamy, creamy filling.

Butterfinger cake ball at Brew Ha-Ha

You’ll want to get your hands on one of Brew Ha-Ha’s Butterfinger cake balls. It’s yellow cake with a Butterfinger and condensed milk filling, coated in chocolate and topped with crumbled Butterfinger bars.

Milky Way Pie at Your Mom’s

Your Mom’s really captures the flavors of the Milky Way bar with this pie of the same name. Your Mom’s tops a chocolate graham-cracker crust with a thick layer of chocolate mousse and malted milk filling, finishing it off with chocolate syrup and sweet caramel sauce.

Witch’s Brew cupcake with peanut butter cups at Smallcakes

Head to Smallcakes on Halloween for its special of the day, the “Witch’s Brew” cupcake. It’s a peanut butter cupcake with fudge cake icing, sprinkled with peanut butter cup crumbles, chocolate chips, shaved chocolate and assorted candies.

Peanut and salted caramel cupcake at Cupcake Allie

Cupcake Allie had Hershey’s PayDay bars in mind when creating its peanut and salted caramel cupcake. Like the Payday, this caramel-buttercream cupcake has some crunch to it (from crushed peanuts on top) and a salty-sweetness with salted caramel drizzled on top.

Almond Joy Pie at Elsie’s Plate & Pie

If you love Almond Joy bars, you’ll be nuts about Elsie’s Plate & Pie’s aptly named Almond Joy Pie. Like the candy bar, this 5-inch pie has a sweet coconut cream filling. It’s topped with whipped cream, almonds, toasted coconut shavings and a chocolate drizzle.

Chocolate brownie cake pop with mini M&M’s at Rock n’ Pops

At Rock n’ Pops, you can order any of their pops rolled in delectable M&M’s Milk Chocolate Minis. We suggest the chocolate brownie cake pop as your base because, yes, chocolate pairs best with more chocolate.