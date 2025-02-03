There are 57 days of Carnival in 2025. Fill them with 225’s February 2025 king cake-themed issue

One of the biggest upsides to a lengthy Carnival season like this year’s is the extra time it affords for sampling the ever-expanding variety of king cakes. Made famous in New Orleans and once flavored only with cinnamon, king cakes are now sold in every corner of Louisiana (and beyond) in countless interpretations.

Today, nearly every grocery store in greater Baton Rouge sells king cakes. Smaller specialty bakeries have become known for their originality. And the evolution continues with artisan bakers elbowing in with small-batch formulas. The New Orleans migration lives on, too, with the arrival of famed Dong Phuong king cakes a few years ago at a handful of Red Stick retailers.

In this month’s cover story, 225 is tracking the history and growth of the Capital Region’s Carnival confections. We’ve rounded up more than 35 interesting cakes to try, from fruit-filled to sushi-studded.

Also in this month’s issue, we’re recounting romances formed at local running clubs; learning about the art of perfume from a new local brand; and making our own popcorn seasonings at home.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].