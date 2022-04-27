5 ways to make the most out of Louisiana’s strawberry season

5 ways to enjoy the last of the strawberry season

Strawberry salsa

In this crazy easy recipe from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, blend fresh cut strawberries with chopped red onion, fresh chopped cilantro and lime juice for a different take on salsa. Add jalapeño or avocado if you like, and serve with chips or on spicy chicken tacos.

Strawberry sorbet

Combining simple syrup and pureed strawberries is about all there is to making homemade strawberry sorbet. Freeze for about 4-5 hours, puree in a blender then refreeze until firm or overnight. Let the sorbet rest for 20 minutes before scooping.

Strawberry syrup

All you’re doing here is preparing a simple syrup (one-to-one sugar and water brought to a boil), and adding cut strawberries to the saucepan. Let the mixture gently boil until the berries soften and infuse the syrup. Remove with a mesh strainer, then press the juice back into the pan. Allow the mixture to continue reducing for a few minutes. Then cool to room temperature and serve on pancakes, waffles or ice cream.

Strawberry smoothie

A great way to preserve berries its to wash, core and dry them, then pop them into freezer bags. Throughout the year, combine the frozen fruit with Greek yogurt and almond milk for a three-ingredient breakfast smoothie that will remind you of springtime.

Strawberry bars

Making your own cereal bars is satisfying and fun. Prepare an oatmeal-flour crust and press it into a pan. Then pour in a pureed strawberry filling and top with the remaining crust mixture. Bake, let rest and serve. Don’t forget to top with almonds.

