We know that vegan and vegetarian eating is nothing new, but we can’t help but notice how popular these diets are becoming in Baton Rouge.

Whether you’re a devout vegan or just looking for more meatless meals for Lent, check out these five Baton Rouge-based Instagram accounts for some plant-powered recipe inspo.

The Nutritious Table

On The Nutritious Table, holistic nutrition student Kelly Zoghbi shows that vegan eating can be as delicious as it is nutritious. Her recipes include garlic-herb cashew cheese, raspberry key lime matcha bars and colorful, garnished-to-perfection smoothies.

The Johnston Table

Follow The Johnston Table on Instagram for gorgeous food photos from Jody and Olivia Johnston. Several recipes are vegetarian or vegan, like vegetable shepherd’s pie and cauliflower crust pizza topped with sweet potato, pear, purple cabbage, diced mushrooms, kale and feta.

Cultured Guru

Scott Chachere and Kaitlynn Fenley run Cultured Guru, a fermented food company and blog. Their Instagram features tons of eye-catching vegan meals, which often include their sauerkraut or kimchi for a dose of gut-healthy probiotics.

Emilie Eats

Emile Hebert posts the whole gamut of vegan recipes on her Instagram (boasting 60,000 followers) and blog, Emilie Eats. Red beans and rice, teriyaki sushi burritos and cookie dough fudge are just a few (mouthwatering) examples.

Vegan Baton Rouge

Need a break from cooking? Check out Vegan Baton Rouge on Instagram for re-grams of dishes from restaurants around town. Though the page is on a hiatus until it finds a new manager, the old posts are still a great resource for some of the city’s best vegan food. Let’s hope someone takes over the account soon!