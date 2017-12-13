There’s nothing like an unexpected snow day to really make you miss the comfort of a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup from our long lost love, Chelsea’s Cafe. Though it’s been gone for two long years now, there are some wounds that time just won’t heal. Let’s be honest: No grilled cheese and tomato soup combo will ever truly compare to what we had. Chelsea’s is the one that got away.

So, where else is can you find a worthy grilled cheese and tomato soup combo in Baton Rouge? We went on the hunt for something comparable to the six-cheese blend on focaccia and smooth, spicy soup we’re missing. Our one rule: Only grilled cheeses served with tomato soup count—no solo sandwiches. Here’s what we found.

This combo from the Londoner (see the photo above) comes closest to the original in composition. It’s got a blend of cheeses—Swiss, cheddar and Monterey Jack—and comes on a toasty rosemary focaccia. Its creamy tomato soup is a little on the sweeter side, but all in all a respectable meal on a cold, wet day.

Like The Londoner, Elsie’s is bringing a cheese blend reminiscent of Chelsea’s—this one featuring cheddar, pepper jack and smoked gouda. You’re looking at more of a Texas Toast situation on the outside, though, since Elsie’s opts for a crisp sourdough, and a rich, mild roasted tomato soup.

This hidden gem inside the Market at Circa 1857 serves up a three-cheese blend (cheddar, provolone and Parmesan) on its Italian grilled cheese but also adds vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil. Served on ciabatta, it’s a more garden-infused take on the classic combo, from the basil on the sammie to the notes of dill that come through in the accompanying tomato basil soup.

This grilled cheese is closer to what your mom made you growing up than what Chelsea’s served up while you sipped a beer, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. You’ll have to pick a cheese (cheddar, Swiss, provolone, American, Monterey Jack or Muenster) to be sandwiched between two slices of buttered white bread with a simple, straightforward tomato soup.

It’s not just geography that makes The Overpass Merchant a worthwhile destination for your Chelsea’s craving. The gastropub’s lunch menu includes a gooey cheddar and Muenster blend on rosemary ciabatta that definitely brings back some memories, and its companion tomato bisque is creamy with a slight heat.