With the end of the year approaching, our Instagram feeds at 225 Dine have been hard to resist. From local foodies posting their favorite Christmas recipes to chefs prepping for holiday specials, we’ve been ready to indulge since the dishes hit the sink after Thanksgiving dinner. ‘Tis the season, right? Here are five local food Instagrammers we’re loving during the most wonderful time of the year.

A picture says a 1000 words. I think this one is pretty self explanatory. #hungryinbr #batonrougeeats #eatbr #batonrouge #225eats #oysters #chargrilled #iphonex A post shared by Hungry In Baton Rouge (@hungryinbr) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Being new to the Baton Rouge food scene has its perks, like going in non-biased and getting to try everything for the first time. The above account shows how two Midwestern transplants are eating their way through the Capital City, one meal at a time.

Collagen Sweet Potato Pancakes anyone? 🥞 @vitalproteins #FOODIESTOFORKWITH #FTFW 🍴 A post shared by Foodies to ⓕⓞⓡⓚ With (@foodiestoforkwith) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:52am PST

These sweet potato pancakes have us feeling some type of way, especially with this less-than-fair weather. Just a warning, don’t scroll through @foodiestoforkwith if you’re hungry—it’ll have you dealing with at least a dozen new cravings. Hit up the blog, too!

Leader of local chefs collective Gastreauxnomica, Sean Rivera leaves it all on the table when it comes to food, and we can tell—those deep red cherry tomatoes look great! After a recent stint at the World Food Championships, Rivera is back in Baton Rouge, growing the brand with co-head Chef Ryan Andre (@chefryanandre). With more than 42,000 followers, Rivera is not doing too shabby.

Dat sourdough, doe. BRQ Chef de Cuisine Brad Jones‘ posts always make our mouths water, ready to head down the road (the proximity to the 225 Dine office is so tempting, y’all) to grab whatever delicacy he’s prepared that day (like octopus!).

Hope your hump day is lit like this pizza @litpizza #humpdayfeels #wholepizzatomyself #eatitall #nosharezone #pestodrizzle #powertothepizza #litpizza #thechubbychild A post shared by Hannah Rote (@thechubbychild) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:05am PST

We can all relate to feeling like The Chubby Child. Every photo has us ready to dump our thoughts of healthy New Year’s resolutions and to keep eating how we want—when it’s this pretty, we feel no shame.