We’ll let you in on a 225 Dine secret: We get many of our story ideas from all the hours we spend scrolling through Instagram, just like everybody else.
We try to keep up with all of the most appetizing posts in the Capital City. So, occasionally, we’ll pick out our fave posts of the week to give you a glimpse of what our Insta feeds look like.
Enjoying some prebiotic and patriotic toast on this Fourth of July morning 😎🇺🇸✌🏼Made with fresh ground almond butter from @wholefoods and some Louisiana berries we’ve had stocked up in the freezer. We foraged and picked those blackberries ourselves, too 💁🏼👌🏻 Vegan @fieldroast hot dogs topped with our sauerkraut are on the grilling menu for dinner, and we can’t wait! 🌭🦅🇺🇸 If you’re in Baton Rouge, check out the map on our website to find out where you can pick up some of our fermented goodies for your BBQ! #culturedguru #merica
Nothing like patriotic probiotics from our favorite fermented food experts, Cultured Guru. Follow them for more on how to incorporate active living cultures into your diet.
Did we mention that we’ve basically been begging for acai bowls to come to BR for, like, ever? Shout out to Spoon LSU, a feed curated by students, for this glorious shot of the Big Squeezy’s creations.
Can we get some roughage this week? We’re all about this shot of BRQ‘s salad lineup.
This shot from fashion and travel blog Seaux Tailored reposted by Snoman Snoballs definitely had us craving some of that sweet nectar this Fourth. For best results, follow both.
Maybe we’re a little biased, but we’re obsessed with the lines and colors in this shot of Fourth of July donuts from our very own photo intern, Charlene Guilliams. She’s definitely a must-follow.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!