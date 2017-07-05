We’ll let you in on a 225 Dine secret: We get many of our story ideas from all the hours we spend scrolling through Instagram, just like everybody else.

We try to keep up with all of the most appetizing posts in the Capital City. So, occasionally, we’ll pick out our fave posts of the week to give you a glimpse of what our Insta feeds look like.

Nothing like patriotic probiotics from our favorite fermented food experts, Cultured Guru. Follow them for more on how to incorporate active living cultures into your diet.

dreamin of these acai bowls right now! #thebigsqueezy #spoonfeed #spoonuniversity #spoonlsu A post shared by Spoon_LSU (@spoon_lsu) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Did we mention that we’ve basically been begging for acai bowls to come to BR for, like, ever? Shout out to Spoon LSU, a feed curated by students, for this glorious shot of the Big Squeezy’s creations.

Can we get some roughage this week? We’re all about this shot of BRQ‘s salad lineup.

Hope everyone has a {snow}BALLIN Fourth Of July🇺🇸 #independenceday A post shared by Seaux Tailored (@seauxtailored) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

This shot from fashion and travel blog Seaux Tailored reposted by Snoman Snoballs definitely had us craving some of that sweet nectar this Fourth. For best results, follow both.

This is dangerous.. Happy 4th! 🤤🍴 A post shared by Charlene Maria (@charlenemaria_) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Maybe we’re a little biased, but we’re obsessed with the lines and colors in this shot of Fourth of July donuts from our very own photo intern, Charlene Guilliams. She’s definitely a must-follow.