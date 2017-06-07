We’ll let you in on a 225 Dine secret: We get many of our story ideas from all the hours we spend scrolling through Instagram, just like everybody else.
We try to keep up with all of the most appetizing posts in the Capital City. So, this week we’re picking out our fave posts of the week to give you a glimpse of what our Insta feeds look like.
There was no shortage of National Doughnut Day posts last Friday, but the one that caught our eye was this chromatic dream by EatLoveBR, taken of Mr. Ronnie’s massive cake donuts.
Pretzels Brezels Laugenbrötchen!!! We’re stuffing our German style pretzel buns two ways for you next Friday at Studio C! The spicy olive salad with smoked mozzarella is a Baton Rouge favorite with our house made roasted garlic brown mustard, and the pistachio halva with Medjool dates with our salted molasses butter dip will blow your mind! Order by Tuesday nights at 9pm to pick up fresh artisan bread on Fridays at Studio C baton rouge on Government Street. Click “Shop Now” above or right here to reserve yours: http://tiny.cc/order-bread #studiocbr #gastreauxnomica #idigbr #pretzels #artisanpretzels #laugenbrezel #laugenbrötchen ##225eats #slowfood #batonrouge #batonrougeeats #onlyinlouisiana #louisianaeats #supportlocal #buzzfood #huffposttaste
Just reading the descriptions of these pretzel buns has us drooling. Local pretzel and bread bakeshop Rosch Bakehaus always brings the vision-board material, but this one gets bonus points for some seriously creative flavors. Pistachio halva with medjool dates and salted molasses butter dip? Um, yes.
When the bagel is sexier than you’ll ever be & you’re cool with it😛😛 Honestly I think this might be the first whole bagel I’ve ever had in my life… I’m a new person🙌🏼 All hail the bagel! This was a @daveskillerbread cinnamon raisin bagel with @tedpeanutbutter PB & strawberries. AKA the best way to start a Saturday!🍓🥜 #emilieeats
Local wellness blogger EmilieEats always brings photos that prove eating healthy can be fun and look gorgeous. This bagel sandwich is our nourishing food inspo of the week.
Our team’s Insta-crush on 225 contributing photographer Jordan Hefler is well-documented, so it’s no surprise Instagram’s algorithm seems to always push her posts to the top of our feed. Here she is turning a poké bowl from Southfin Southern Poké into an explosion of color.
Seeing our city through local photographer Eric Garcia‘s lens is always a treat—even more so when it’s repping the fresh, locally sourced produce at MJ’s Cafe. Plus, it’s hard to resist a good radish glamour shot.
