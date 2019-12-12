It’s officially flu season. If you haven’t had the coughs, sniffles or a runny nose yet, you must be in luck.
To be safe, your best bet is to stock your internal germ fighters with all the ammunition they can get. Strengthen your immune system naturally with these drinks and shots from Baton Rouge juice shops and eateries.
And let us know in the comments about your go-to immune system boosters from local shops!
Playa Bowls
Start your day on a healthy note with this Immunity Boost Juice. The cold-pressed juice is made with cucumber, carrot, apple, beet, spinach, ginger and lemon.
The Big Squeezy
Need a quick jolt of vitamins? Knock back one of these Immunity Booster Shots. The sunshine-colored shots are made with orange, lemon, ginger, cayenne and oregano oil, which is a natural antibiotic.
The Dish
Get your complete flu and cold starter pack at this vegan spot at White Star Market. Pair Emerge Juice’s Tropical Punch with a comforting vegetable soup for the ultimate feel-good lunch. Tropical Punch juice is made with pineapple, apple, lemon, orange and rosemary.
Main Squeeze Juice Co.
Awaken your immune system and respiratory system with less than three ounces of The Cure Shot. The powerful juice is made with lemon juice, ginger and cayenne.
View this post on Instagram
Fresh Sea Moss 🌴🇯🇲🌎 — Sea Moss is a source of potassium chloride, a nutrient which helps to dissolve catarrhs (inflammation and phlegm in the mucous membranes), which act as natural antimicrobial and antiviral agents, helping to boost immunity and get rid of any infections. — Also has 92 of the 102 minerals our body needs 🤗 — If you are #pregnant or trying to conceive you MUST be consuming #seamoss. MUST! Sea moss is one of the highest natural sources of #folate plus over 92 minerals and compounds that are essential for growing new life. That includes high concentrations of #zinc which is a key mineral for a #healthy female reproductive system. It is madness to take a #pharmaceutical #prenatal pill when the #earth gave us sea moss!. — Order from the link in our bio www.urbanbrosbr.com
Urban Bros
You may have seen sea moss at the beach, but have you ever thought to ingest it for all of it’s minerals and nutrients? On Urban Bros website, locals can order sea moss gel or organic ocean-grown sea moss to help fight infection and inflammation.
