It’s officially flu season. If you haven’t had the coughs, sniffles or a runny nose yet, you must be in luck.

To be safe, your best bet is to stock your internal germ fighters with all the ammunition they can get. Strengthen your immune system naturally with these drinks and shots from Baton Rouge juice shops and eateries.

And let us know in the comments about your go-to immune system boosters from local shops!

Start your day on a healthy note with this Immunity Boost Juice. The cold-pressed juice is made with cucumber, carrot, apple, beet, spinach, ginger and lemon.

Need a quick jolt of vitamins? Knock back one of these Immunity Booster Shots. The sunshine-colored shots are made with orange, lemon, ginger, cayenne and oregano oil, which is a natural antibiotic.

Get your complete flu and cold starter pack at this vegan spot at White Star Market. Pair Emerge Juice’s Tropical Punch with a comforting vegetable soup for the ultimate feel-good lunch. Tropical Punch juice is made with pineapple, apple, lemon, orange and rosemary.

Awaken your immune system and respiratory system with less than three ounces of The Cure Shot. The powerful juice is made with lemon juice, ginger and cayenne.

You may have seen sea moss at the beach, but have you ever thought to ingest it for all of it’s minerals and nutrients? On Urban Bros website, locals can order sea moss gel or organic ocean-grown sea moss to help fight infection and inflammation.