Here at 225, we try to keep up with all of the most appetizing posts in the Capital City. So, this week we’re again picking out our fave posts of the week to give you a glimpse of what our food-centric Instagram feeds look like.
🌮 #TGIF ….Head over to Somos Bandidos today to feast on their killer tacos! Because why not? 🥑Go follow my friend || @EatLoveBR || for more mouthwatering food found around Baton Rouge!
We love tacos, and we love GeauxDowntownBR‘s feed. This shot of Somos Bandidos has us wanting to make a run downtown for a taco lunch today.
We’re definitely a sucker for a vibrant color palette. The Salad Shop‘s Instagram has plenty of veggie inspo to convince you to actually eat something nutritious.
One of our favorite Mid City gems—and a spot for many 225 team lunches—MJ’s Cafe is a must-follow to keep up with its seasonal specials and fresh picks from the Farmers Market.
Chef Kelley McCann of the much-lauded Kalurah Street Grill brings tons of mouthwatering food shots to our feed from the restaurant’s kitchen.
Local photog Jessi Arnold often works with food stylist Carol Meche to create gorgeous food shots, like this one for Portobello’s Grill. We’re feeling inspired.
