Here at 225, we try to keep up with all of the most appetizing posts in the Capital City. So, this week we’re again picking out our fave posts of the week to give you a glimpse of what our food-centric Instagram feeds look like.

We love tacos, and we love GeauxDowntownBR‘s feed. This shot of Somos Bandidos has us wanting to make a run downtown for a taco lunch today.

Let us know if this caption is corny 🌽👀

We’re definitely a sucker for a vibrant color palette. The Salad Shop‘s Instagram has plenty of veggie inspo to convince you to actually eat something nutritious.

The southwestern sandwich is filled with fresh guacamole, spinach, pepper jack cheese, and farm fresh tomatoes. You can pair it with any of our soups, quiche, or salads! BON 👨🏻‍🎨

One of our favorite Mid City gems—and a spot for many 225 team lunches—MJ’s Cafe is a must-follow to keep up with its seasonal specials and fresh picks from the Farmers Market.

After shot! #trincherowinery

Chef Kelley McCann of the much-lauded Kalurah Street Grill brings tons of mouthwatering food shots to our feed from the restaurant’s kitchen.

Sunday morning breakfast is one of my favorite meals of the week – Turn up some Dolly Parton & heat up the kitchen. These Bananas Foster waffles have my mouth watering! Shot for @pbosgrill // styled by @carol_meche 🍯

Local photog Jessi Arnold often works with food stylist Carol Meche to create gorgeous food shots, like this one for Portobello’s Grill. We’re feeling inspired.