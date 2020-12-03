It’s officially flu season—in the midst of a pandemic. What better time to make sure you’re getting all the cold-fighting vitamins you can into your diet?

To be safe, your best bet is to stock your internal germ fighters with all the ammunition they can get. Strengthen your immune system naturally with these drinks and shots from Baton Rouge juice shops and eateries.

Start your day on a healthy note with this Immunity Boost Juice. The cold-pressed juice is made with cucumber, carrot, apple, beet, spinach, ginger and lemon.

Need a quick jolt of vitamins? Knock back one of these Immunity Booster Shots. The sunshine-colored shots are made with orange, lemon, ginger, cayenne and oregano oil, which is a natural antibiotic.

Awaken your immune system and respiratory system with less than three ounces of The Cure Shot. The powerful juice is made with lemon juice, ginger and cayenne.

You may have seen sea moss at the beach, but have you ever thought to ingest it for all of its minerals and nutrients? On Urban Bros’ website, locals can order sea moss gel or organic ocean-grown sea moss to help fight infection and inflammation.