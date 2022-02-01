×
225’s February 2022 issue is on stands now, and it’s all about the season of desserts

Louisiana is the home of culinary excess, so it’s no surprise we like our sweets, well, sweet.

Forget restraint. King cakes are better when stuffed, iced and showered in dyed sugar. Bread pudding isn’t finished until enrobed in sweet rum sauce. Beignets aren’t beignets without powdered sugar. Even savory dishes like cornbread and mustard greens get a lift from an innocent pinch of sugar, swear many home cooks.

If there’s ever a time to flex your sweet tooth, February is it. Awash in king cakes, Valentine’s Day treats and rewards for January discipline, the month is packed with opportunities to explore the many ways Baton Rouge relishes dessert. 225‘s February cover story is a small sampling.

Also in the February issue, you’ll find a preview of the long-awaited return of Baton Rouge’s Mardi Gras parades; a dive into how LSU gymnasts dream up their fascinating floor routines; recipe ideas for all those crawfish boil leftovers; a look at Southern University’s vision for the future; and so much more.

Flip through it all in our digital edition below, or find a free copy on a newsstand near you. Happy reading!


