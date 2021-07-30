225’s August 2021 and Tiger Pride issues are on stands now

It’s about to be that time again: Tailgating is back! It’s hard to believe this fall will mark nearly two years since the last time we could all gather before a football game together. But soon, the scents of jambalaya and the sounds of LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland and Southern’s Human Jukebox will fill the air again.

The new issue of 225 started hitting newsstands this week, and we’ve dedicated this month’s cover story to one of Baton Rouge’s biggest rituals. We talked to some local tailgating groups to find out how they are prepping for the fall. Because it’s been a while since we’ve all done this, the groups had to make sure they weren’t rusty. So they started early. DVA Tailgating, for instance, held a practice tailgate this past July. There was gumbo, dirty rice, beer, music and plenty of fun to be had. And tailgating won’t only be happening on campus this year. That’s right—travel is back, too. The Traveling Tigers group is making the journey to LSU away games in California, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama this year. And because music and food are some of the most special parts of game day, we also have stories on the Golden Band from Tigerland and how tailgaters and restaurants go all out with creative dishes.

Inside this month’s print edition, you’ll also find our annual special issue, Tiger Pride. We’ve been publishing Tiger Pride for 10 years this fall, and it is 225’s annual celebration of the passion and pageantry of LSU football. This year, we have a 2021 season preview; exclusive interviews with the brand-new LSU Athletics head coaches for basketball and baseball; features on some all-star players to watch; and so much more.