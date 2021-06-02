225 will unveil a new food and drink experience—and this year’s Best of 225 winners—at a June 29 event

It’s been a while, Baton Rouge. That’s why we are so, so excited to announce our first in-person event since last March: The Best of 225 Experience.

At the event, we’ll be unveiling this year’s Best of 225 Awards winners with the premiere of our July edition. But we’ll also be hosting a brand-new foodie experience complete with tastings from eight local restaurants.

It’s all happening June 29, 5:30-8 p.m., at the River Center Branch Library Downtown. Guests will enjoy sweeping downtown views from the fourth floor and rooftop terrace while enjoying live entertainment, cocktails and lots of food.