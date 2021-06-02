×
225 will unveil a new food and drink experience—and this year’s Best of 225 winners—at a June 29 event

  • By Special Promotions

It’s been a while, Baton Rouge. That’s why we are so, so excited to announce our first in-person event since last March: The Best of 225 Experience.

At the event, we’ll be unveiling this year’s Best of 225 Awards winners with the premiere of our July edition. But we’ll also be hosting a brand-new foodie experience complete with tastings from eight local restaurants.

It’s all happening June 29, 5:30-8 p.m., at the River Center Branch Library Downtown. Guests will enjoy sweeping downtown views from the fourth floor and rooftop terrace while enjoying live entertainment, cocktails and lots of food.

Tickets are $50 and available to those 21 and older. But attendance is limited, so reserve your space while you still can at 225batonrouge.com/225experience or on Eventbrite.

Special thanks to our event partners—Basis Charter Schools, Runningboards Marketing of Baton Rouge, Studyville and Three Roll Estate—and to our sponsors—Campus Federal Credit Union, East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge.

See you there!


