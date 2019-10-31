‘Tis the season for all things pumpkin. Every year the hype around pumpkin treats and pumpkin spice lattes grows bigger and bigger. From pumpkin-flavored bagels to tortilla chips made with pumpkin (yes, we said tortilla chips!), grocery stores and local restaurants and cafes have thought of everything.

225 Dine drove around town and found a variety of pumpkin treats to try. Then we washed them all down with some PSLs, naturally. Watch below to see our on-camera takes on the PSLs and pumpkin treats.

PUMPKIN SPICE TREATS

TREATS TRIED

Pumpkin spice cookies with brown butter frosting from CounterspaceBR

Pumpkin spice latte donuts from District Donuts

Pumpkin bagels topped with pumpkin butter from Trader Joe’s

Pumpkin Joe-Joe’s from Trader Joe’s

Pumpkin tortilla chips from Trader Joe’s

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTES

DRINKS TRIED

Pumpkin spice latte from Brew Ha-Ha

Pumpkin pie latte from CC’s Coffee House

Fall spice latte from Reve Coffee Lab

What’s your favorite local pumpkin-flavored treat or drink? Tell us in the comments!