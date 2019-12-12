The 225 Dine team is always on the hunt for a fun team-building project, or basically any excuse to have candy in the office. That’s why we jumped at the chance to try our hands at building gingerbread houses.

Besides being incredibly appropriate for the holiday season, they provide a chance to flex your creative muscles, use your hands and maybe even get a little competitive with friends and coworkers.

For this video, we had three sets of two staffers decorate their own gingerbread houses—with some guest appearances from our sister publication Business Report and our company digital manager. The end result was a lot of royal icing everywhere, a lot of candy canes and other candies, and plenty of Christmas cheer.

Enjoy the video and Happy Holidays from the 225 Dine team!