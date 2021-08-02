×
225 Restaurant Celebration kicks off this week—be sure to support these local eateries

  • By Special Promotions

Time to dine! 225 Restaurant Celebration is back all month long, with a deal that will benefit your pocketbook and support eight partner restaurants.

Eight great restaurants will share one excellent offer: For only $22.50, you will get a $40 voucher to use. That means you can enjoy some delicious meals while saving more than 40%.

Visit 225besteats.com at any point in August to buy one voucher, or buy them all. Participating restaurants include Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Rouj Creole, City Pork Brasserie & Bar, Bistro Byronz, Bin 77, Tio Javi’s, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine and Monjunis Italian Cafe & Grocery.

Let’s show some love to our local restaurant industry all month long!


