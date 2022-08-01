225 Restaurant Celebration is back this August

Let’s celebrate! 225 Restaurant Celebration returns for the month of August with a deal that will benefit your pocketbook and support eight partner restaurants. Support our local restaurant industry all month long.

Eight great restaurants will share one great offer: For only $22.50, you will get a $40 voucher to use for dine-in or take-out. Eat well and save over 40%. Visit 225besteats.com at any point in August to buy one voucher or buy them all.

Participating restaurants include Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Rouj Creole, City Pork Brasserie & Bar, Bistro Byronz, Monjuni’s, Spoke & Hub, Proverbial Wine Bistro and Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine.

