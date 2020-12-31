New year, new 225. Beginning next week, your inbox will be getting this newsletter a lot more often—and it will be a new and improved version.

On Jan. 4, 225 Dine becomes 225 Daily. The free e-newsletter will still bring readers the latest stories on local restaurants—but it will also cover local people, news, events, arts and entertainment, style and more. It will hit inboxes Monday through Friday.

You can expect more of the content you’ve come to know 225 for—but now on a daily basis. Subscribers will get access to first looks inside buzzworthy new restaurants, shops and venues, as well as interviews with local leaders, features on community happenings, event previews and much more.

Loyal subscribers to 225 Dine, the magazine’s 12-year-old food e-newsletter, need not worry. That newsletter will now be part of 225 Daily. The food-centric Dine edition of the newsletter will drop on Tuesdays and Thursdays, full of restaurant news and recipes.

Subscribe to 225 Daily at 225batonrouge.com/225Daily. If you’re already a Dine subscriber, you don’t have to do anything—you’ll automatically begin receiving the newsletter on Jan. 4.

In conjunction with the launch of 225 Daily, we are giving away a free four-day, three-night stay at the Margaritaville Lake Resort, just north of Houston on Lake Conroe. Amenities include five signature Margaritaville dining concepts, an 18-hole golf course, 3-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, a spa and wellness center, and lots of sports and water activities. Watch for contest details in the first edition of 225 Daily on Jan. 4.

Sign up now for 225 Daily here.