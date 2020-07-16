Another summer weekend approaches, which means another need for a good podcast, book, TV show or new music.

This summer more than any, we all need escapes. So if you’re looking for ideas on how to pass the time, a new show to get into, or some fresh tunes to put in your earbuds—we’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For when you need a laugh

Jordan Firstman

“I must admit, until I discovered him on Instagram, I didn’t know who actor and film writer Jordan Firstman was. But now that I do, I don’t know what I did without his hilarious videos. He has a series of impression videos on Instagram where he pretends to be everything from unworn clothes in a closet to children’s cereal. His dedication to each role is roll-on-the-floor-laughing worthy. Watch one of his impression seasons, and you’ll be hooked.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer

For some Louisiana politics-centric podcasting

“Let the podcast’s name be an indication that this truly is a deep dive. It walks you through how David Duke rose to the mainstream despite being an unabashed former KKK leader and Nazi sympathizer. The creators of the podcast have clearly done their research and spoke to a plethora of Louisiana journalists you may recognize (shoutout to our Business Report colleague Stephanie Riegel, who appears in the fourth episode and describes Duke’s sleazy interaction with her when she interviewed him in her early days as a journalist). What’s most alarming is how much Duke’s campaign rallies with rabble-rousing speakers and angry, shouting supporters mirrors what we’re seeing today at President Trump’s rallies. It’s definitely essential listening.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For some darkly comic TV binge-watching

Hulu’s ‘The Great’

“The Great on Hulu is the perfect binge-watch show. It totally appeals to a history buff like me, and the satire makes it refreshing and modern. Elle Fanning plays Catherine the Great of Russia, who has had enough of her husband’s patriarchal court, and decides to stage a coup. It’s funny and complex, and the casting is extraordinary. Be sure to check it out!”

—Julia-Claire Evans, contributing writer

For some (really) tiny house inspiration

Molly Madfis

“Molly Madfis’ house is already enviable, with its consistent neutral color palette and Molly’s eye for DIY. So, I about died when she began replicating her style in an entirely handmade dollhouse she was building for her son. She used scraps of materials like wood, clay, burlap, velvet, felt and foam to build miniature TV stands, coffee tables and rugs. The rugs are inspired by designers and brands like Sarah Sherman Samuel, Cold Picnic and Loom & Field. And guys, there’s even MINI PAMPAS GRASS. Watch her Instagram highlights to see how the whole thing came together—and more importantly, her son’s reaction to his gift.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor