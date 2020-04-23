If we’ve all accomplished anything during these long weeks at home, it’s that our Netflix queue has gotten shorter, we’ve finally made a dent in that stack of books, and we’ve probably discovered some new favorite albums, too.

But there comes a point when you start texting your friends or asking your coworkers in a Zoom meeting: What are you watching? Or, what are you reading? Trust us, we’ve been doing that, too. And if you’re looking for ideas on how to pass the time, a new show to get into, or some fresh tunes to put in your earbuds for your next run—we’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

Where to get some cooking inspo:

‘Bon Appetit’ test kitchen chefs at home

“If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what Chris Morocco’s, Molly Baz’s or Carla Lalli Music’s home kitchens look like—the coronavirus gave us the answer. (And if you aren’t familiar with any of those names, search ‘Bon Appetit’ on YouTube and begin binging now.) The chefs have become online stars thanks to their popular videos. Once the stay-at-home orders went into effect, they had to retreat from the tricked-out Bon Appetit offices in New York City to their own humble kitchens. Fortunately, they’re still producing great how-to videos with the same humor and ease that makes us want to try our hands at potato gnocchi, sour cream and green onion biscuits and more during these quarantine days. And seeing them work in their tiny Brooklyn apartment kitchens drives home the point that even the best chefs can make do with what’s on hand.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

What to listen to while cooking:

‘The Daily’ by ‘The New York Times’

“My favorite time to listen to podcasts is when I’m mindlessly chopping vegetables. My usual go-to is the Bon Appétit Foodcast, but it’s only published once per week, and I’m cooking more than ever now. Now, The Daily has become my, ahem, daily routine. The 20-minute episodes each focus on one big news story and have lately centered around the coronavirus. The stories are often dark, but something about host Michael Barbaro’s voice makes me want to listen to them anyway.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

What to binge-watch during dinner: ‘Making the Cut’ on Amazon Prime “Is it just me, or does watching fabulous things make you feel more fabulous? I may not be able to get dressed up to the nines and show off my best outfits in a room full of people, but I can watch 12 talented fashion designers compete for $1 million in a design competition. Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back and better than ever in this new Amazon Prime Video reality series that follows 12 designers from all over the world completing complex design challenges to prove what top designer will make the cut. Grab your snacks and prepare to be inspired.” —Cynthea Corfah, staff writer View this post on Instagram @HeidiKlum and @TimGunn learn how to make sushi 🍣 Check out the new @amazonprimevideo digi-series #ShortCuts- link in stories!! 🐟 A post shared by Making the Cut (@makingthecuttv) on Apr 21, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

What to shop for your kitchen:

Weck jars from Magpie Cafe

“Since we’re cooking one to two times per day now, my husband and I have been slowly upgrading our tiny rental kitchen. We setup a countertop herb garden with an old grow light I’d gotten for Christmas; we converted a bookshelf into an open-concept pantry; and are even thinking about wallpapering a backsplash behind our counter. But one of the biggest organizational game changers has been finally filling up our collection of Weck jars. And it makes grocery shopping more productive because we can clearly see what we’re running low on. Add a couple jars to your next meal prep order from Magpie Cafe.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

How to chill out and get your adult coloring on:

Steve McDonald’s ‘Fantastic Cities’

“Sometimes I need a break from my computer screen, Netflix, social media, etc., and just let my mind wander. Can I tell you how thankful I am that coloring is cool again? It’s an opportunity to get creative and also chill out at the same time. I’ve been eyeing this coloring book, Fantastic Cities from Chronicle Books, forever because it appeals to my fascination with urban design and intricately detailed drawings. Each realistic rendering of a major cityscape faces a corresponding page with a mandala based off the same design—so you can get deeper and more meditative if you want to. Or, like me, just color some pretty buildings for an hour.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

What to watch for recipe inspiration (and laughs):

Tabitha Brown on TikTok

“Vegan cooking videos don’t get much better than Tabitha Brown’s TikTok. This genuine, soulful, plant-based mother makes quick, vegan-friendly dishes that look good enough to make even meat lovers want a taste. But it’s not just the crispy carrot bacon or jackfruit tacos that make Brown’s videos memorable. It’s her sweet Southern charm, endearing attitude and kooky sayings. Watch enough of her videos and you’ll be sprinkling a dash of garlic powder on everything ‘like so, like that,’ because as Brown would say, ‘That’s yo’ business.'”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer