As we head into another weekend—with summer heat starting to set in—you’d be forgiven if you opt to stay indoors catching up on your favorite shows, finishing that book on your bedside table or listening to a podcast.

We still all need escapes. So if you’re looking for ideas on how to pass the time, a new show to get into, or some fresh tunes to put in your earbuds for your next run—we’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For mind-blowing inspiration

Colossal’s blog and Instagram account

“Back when people still read blogs—do they still do that?—and Instagram wasn’t around, I frequented Colossal’s website when I needed a visual feast. Everything from light installations to massive street murals to kooky miniatures to “interventions” gave me a moment to pause and take in something clever, thought-provoking and beautiful. Colossal’s Instagram account has provided an added breath of inspired, fresh air that I keep coming back to for more eye candy.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For a crime drama binge watch

‘Defending Jacob’

“What if your teenage son was accused of murder? Worse—what if you actually thought there was a chance he did it? It’s the impossible question one family faces in Defending Jacob. The eight episode-series was adapted from a New York Times Best Seller, and Deadline recently called it Apple TV+’s biggest hit so far. I knew the show was going to take me on a journey from the moment I watched the eerie, cinematic opening credits. With each episode, I could really feel the family unravel further into despair—and even as I was constantly nervous about whatever was coming next, I could not. stop. watching. I finished this one on Saturday but am still thinking about it.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

What to listen to when you can’t sleep

‘Nothing Much Happens: Bedtime Stories for Grown-ups’ on the Apple podcast app

“Remember when you were a child and your mom would tell you bedtime stories to help you fall asleep? As an adult, falling asleep isn’t always easy. Sometimes your mind is racing, thinking about your to-do list or going over everything that happened earlier that day. That’s where this podcast, “Nothing Much Happens” comes in. It contains various soothing episodes where the host tells the listener descriptive, vivid and colorful stories to take the listener on a relaxing journey deeper into their mind. By the end of the episode, you should be asleep. But if you’re still awake after the first episode, try getting lost in another.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer

For your puzzle game needs

I Love Hue and I Love Hue Too

“During the COVID-19 shutdown days, I increasingly found myself curled up on the couch playing some sort of puzzle game on my iPhone to give my mind a break. This one has been one of the most soothing. The premise is simple: Just rearrange the mixed-up puzzle pieces into a perfectly ordered spectrum. It pushes your perception skills to detect the smallest differences between similar colors. And in the end, you get the satisfaction of, as the game says, ‘creating order out of chromatic chaos.'”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor