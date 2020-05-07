During these long weeks at home, you’ve probably made a dent in your reading list or listened to more podcasts than you can count.

We all need escapes. So if you’re looking for ideas on how to pass the time, a new show to get into, or some fresh tunes to put in your earbuds for your next run—we’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For your Instagram scroll

Callahan Ceramics

“I’ve always had a thing for gorgeous mugs, but Callahan Ceramics takes my obsession to another level. This Colorado-based pottery business makes stunning, functional pieces of art like mugs, planters, jars and cups. Her designs are inspired by her scenery and capture the essence of the Midwest.“

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer

For some baking inspo

The elaborately decorated focaccia recipe from Probably This

“I’m not a baker. I don’t own a mixer, I don’t even know where the whisk is, and I rarely have flour on hand. But if you give me an easy bread recipe that can be done by hand without the use of fancy appliances, I’m there. The New Orleans couple behind Probably This has put out some delicious recipes, but none has been more enticing than this beautiful, spring-themed/quarantine-ready focaccia. I’m already imagining how I’d decorate mine.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

It's that time of quarantine where you make focaccia and decorate it to look like a garden. Recipe below!https://probablythis.com/blog/garden-focaccia-bread-sticks Posted by Probably This on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

For your next crime drama binge

“With all this newfound free time, I’ve been going through TV shows like crazy. After I finished my 15-season-long commitment to Criminal Minds and the wild ride that was Tiger King, I was stuck in a show rut. Luckily, I found Person of Interest on Netflix. Five seasons worth of edge-of-your-seat content complete with crime-fighting action and emotional character development is plenty binge-worthy if you’re needing a new show.”

—Hannah Michel, contributing writer

For your reading list (and Twitter feed)

The ‘credibility bookcase’ phenomenon

“We’ve all peeked into each other’s Zoom backgrounds these past few weeks, snooping on what’s on our coworkers’ walls. But what if that Zoom backdrop was being broadcast to thousands—and in some cases, millions—of public viewers? It ends up being judged on Twitter, that’s what. Accounts like Room Rater and Bookcase Credibility have been ranking quarantined celebs’, news broadcasters’ and expert interviewees’ living rooms. The New York Times took a deeper dive into the topic, exploring how a well-curated bookshelf can influence audiences’ perception of a presenter’s intelligence—and how it’s led public figures like Joe Biden to scramble to improve their video conference aesthetics.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

Critic’s Notebook: “The bookcase has become the background of choice for television hosts, executives, politicians and anyone else keen on applying a patina of authority to their amateurish video feeds,” writes @amandahess https://t.co/Q1UedW141g — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 1, 2020

For when you need some throwback TV

‘Glee’ on Netflix

“In 2012, Glee was a worldwide phenomenon—and it’s just as good in 2020. Although the show came out when I was in high school, now that I’m older, I’ve learned to appreciate the satire and the hilariousness. I love the music, especially the mashups. I love the dancing. I love Jane Lynch—I love the show. All in all, it’s the kind of show that could really brighten your day, and watching Glee can really bring you back to simpler times.”

—Brittney Forbes, contributing writer